Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.14 Million Stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,804 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.20% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Utah Bancorp news, CFO Mark K. Olson acquired 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.98 per share, with a total value of $47,586.90. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $109,612.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $854,663. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PUB opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $478.18 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PUB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

