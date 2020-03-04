Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 3,400 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.43% of ACNB worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,902.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $31.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $228.29 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.92. ACNB Co. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.22.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.04%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.