Matthew G. Manders Sells 3,969 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $725,731.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,391.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CI opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.76.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.