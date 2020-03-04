McBride (LON:MCB) Price Target Increased to GBX 70 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

McBride (LON:MCB) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of McBride in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of McBride stock opened at GBX 67.60 ($0.89) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50. The firm has a market cap of $123.56 million and a P/E ratio of 48.28. McBride has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111.20 ($1.46). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.48.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

