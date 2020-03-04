Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,070,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $786,026,000 after buying an additional 702,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 74.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 580,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 67,160 shares during the period. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.62. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MPW. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.59.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

