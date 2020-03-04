Michael Marberry Acquires 34,400 Shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Stock

AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) Director Michael Marberry acquired 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $494,328.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,652.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ASIX opened at $14.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $405.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.93. AdvanSix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASIX. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 35,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

