Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,609,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 3.7% of Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Morgan Stanley worth $133,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 74,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MS. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.77.

Shares of MS opened at $44.40 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $57.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

