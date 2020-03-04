New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 128.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.23. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.77.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

