Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 717,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.18% of Nextera Energy Partners worth $37,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nextera Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,699,520 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $194,780,000 after purchasing an additional 279,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,267,094 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $172,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,432,532 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,410 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,209,276 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $63,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,174,161 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after acquiring an additional 87,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEP opened at $58.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. Nextera Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.20 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners LP will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.72%.

NEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextera Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.28.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

