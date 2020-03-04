Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson Buys 32,330 Shares of Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 32,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $265,752.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NICK opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.48.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a negative return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 5.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICK. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,951,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after buying an additional 34,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nicholas Financial by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Nicholas Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

