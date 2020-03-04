Nicholas Pfeiffer Sells 4,219 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Pfeiffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of FMC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $334,284.47.

NYSE:FMC opened at $94.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.91. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $70.62 and a 1-year high of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FMC by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,171,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $541,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,945,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,998,000 after buying an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,410,000 after buying an additional 74,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of FMC by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,753,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,059,000 after buying an additional 53,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

