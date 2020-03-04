Nicole R. Hadas Sells 7,050 Shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) SVP Nicole R. Hadas sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $61,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Akebia Therapeutics stock opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $2.99 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,815,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,358,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 585,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 439,972 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,286,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 231.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 297,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 207,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

AKBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

