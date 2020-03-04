Nicole S. Jones Sells 3,993 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 3,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total value of $730,120.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,012.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CI opened at $189.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cigna Corp has a 52-week low of $141.95 and a 52-week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $12,552,310,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cigna by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,354,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,344,347,000 after acquiring an additional 229,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,933,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,659,527,000 after acquiring an additional 714,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,454,918 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,113,067,000 after acquiring an additional 139,718 shares during the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

