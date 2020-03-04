Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Position Lifted by Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after buying an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 167.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 166,740 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 19.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 729,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 119,765 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at $6,932,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $83.44 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.55.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,098,882. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

