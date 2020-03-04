NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.16.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $265.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $162.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

