Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $5.01 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $690.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 79.98%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $225,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,166,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,626,004.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mathew Pendo bought 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $31,447.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 25,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 14,990 shares of company stock valued at $77,018 and sold 533,018 shares valued at $2,890,567. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,999,000. Shoals Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,217,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,551,343 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,450 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 26,381.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,772,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,679,000 after acquiring an additional 311,761 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

