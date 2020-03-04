Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director John Donovan Buys 8,127 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Director John Donovan purchased 8,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $184.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,406.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,805.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Donovan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, John Donovan purchased 8,102 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $185.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,501,705.70.

Shares of PANW opened at $182.04 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $179.11 and a 52-week high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of -101.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 347.2% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 161 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

