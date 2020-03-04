Paul C. Reyelts Sells 1,000 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.05, for a total transaction of $197,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,160.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WINA opened at $203.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.49 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.18 and a 200 day moving average of $184.45. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $158.30 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 250.83%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WINA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Winmark by 5.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Winmark by 9.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Winmark by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Winmark by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WINA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Winmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

