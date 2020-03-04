Paul E. Martin Sells 14,547 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 14,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $623,193.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRFT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Perficient’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $32,019,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,834 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at $14,901,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

