Paul E. Martin Sells 3,871 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares in the company, valued at $7,036,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRFT shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1,396.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,915 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

