PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PCSB. TheStreet downgraded shares of PCSB Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PCSB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get PCSB Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCSB opened at $18.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $317.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PCSB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCSB. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PCSB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. Its deposits products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PCSB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCSB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.