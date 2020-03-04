PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $640,620.00 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $640,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph F. Mazzella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $611,280.00.

Shares of PFSI opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.16.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.82%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

