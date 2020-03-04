Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 600,572 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $25,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,027,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,568,286,000 after buying an additional 1,177,433 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,047,000 after buying an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,028,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,268,000 after buying an additional 535,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,718,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,093,000 after buying an additional 300,226 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.