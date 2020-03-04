Philip T. Ruegger III Acquires 670 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Stock

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $125.31 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $117.38 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Citigroup cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.57.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

