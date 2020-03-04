Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.20% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $36,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 57,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,906,000 after purchasing an additional 91,862 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $103.60 and a one year high of $112.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

