Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lessened by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,412 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $120.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $114.79 and a one year high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.61.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PXD. Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.77.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,029.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,323 shares of company stock worth $905,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

