Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Levin Easterly Partners LLC

Levin Easterly Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,462 shares during the quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Post worth $33,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Post in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Post by 459.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

NYSE POST opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. Post Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $94.19 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.