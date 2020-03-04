PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Sells $812,161.58 in Stock

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $812,161.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PHM opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $110,791,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,524,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 63,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 35,210 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 26,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

