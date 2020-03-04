Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake Sells 25,000 Shares

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $1,849,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,439 shares in the company, valued at $20,524,937.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

QTWO stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $93.90.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Q2 from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the third quarter worth approximately $10,199,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 289,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Q2 by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Q2 by 9.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

