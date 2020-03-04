Rachel C. Glaser Sells 5,776 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $346,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ETSY stock opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.61. Etsy Inc has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $73.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.09.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $45,343,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Etsy by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $21,153,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its position in Etsy by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 31,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $567,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.05.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

