Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.05.

RNGR stock opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 157,103 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. 26.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

