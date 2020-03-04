ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,855,000 after acquiring an additional 140,438 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ResMed by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after buying an additional 92,292 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ResMed by 24.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 327,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after buying an additional 64,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $7,749,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total value of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at $17,122,745.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,436 shares of company stock worth $4,972,153 over the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $165.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.81 and a 52 week high of $177.99.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RMD. CLSA began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on ResMed in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

