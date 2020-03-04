Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.00

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (ETR:RHM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €81.00 ($94.19) and last traded at €81.16 ($94.37), with a volume of 109254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €82.32 ($95.72).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RHM shares. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €109.70 ($127.56).

The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €96.97 and a 200 day moving average of €103.96.

About Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

