Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) Given a €18.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on Rhoen Klinikum (ETR:RHK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €17.60 ($20.47) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Rhoen Klinikum and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €19.12 ($22.23).

ETR RHK opened at €18.36 ($21.35) on Tuesday. Rhoen Klinikum has a 1 year low of €14.14 ($16.44) and a 1 year high of €27.40 ($31.86). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services primarily in the areas of cardiovascular, neurology, oncology, pulmonology, orthopedic, accident surgery; rehabilitation and nursing services to the elderly; and thoracic, tumors, and psychosomatic, as well as spinal, column, and joints diseases.

