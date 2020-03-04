Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 3.3% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s stock price rose 3.3% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $19.71, approximately 7,280 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 169,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.10.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $341,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nithya Desikan sold 35,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $801,774.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,234.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $838.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

