Richard W. Baker Acquires 10,000 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $289,100.00.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $28.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $34.16. The firm has a market cap of $318.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.19.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $25.18 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 100,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

