Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target Increased to GBX 500 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 500 ($6.58) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 585.91 ($7.71).

Shares of LON RMV opened at GBX 625.40 ($8.23) on Monday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 669.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 20.20 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 19.80 ($0.26) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Rightmove will post 1949.5134032 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a boost from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. Rightmove’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

