Robert Lynch Acquires 7,120 Shares of Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) CEO Robert Lynch bought 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, with a total value of $398,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,489.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PZZA opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.52 and a 52-week high of $70.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.00, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Papa John’s Int’l’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 560.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 356.1% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

