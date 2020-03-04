Robert S. Silberman Sells 32,227 Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock

Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) Chairman Robert S. Silberman sold 32,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $4,720,933.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert S. Silberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Robert S. Silberman sold 32,226 shares of Strategic Education stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,762,680.54.

Strategic Education stock opened at $144.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $189.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.15.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.25 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRA. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Strategic Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

