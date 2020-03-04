Robert Schlossman Sells 2,000 Shares of Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,016.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $45,081.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $51.33 on Wednesday. Zscaler Inc has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.84.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

