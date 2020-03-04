Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Robert Walters (LON:RWA) to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Robert Walters from GBX 615 ($8.09) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Robert Walters in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

LON:RWA opened at GBX 482 ($6.34) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Robert Walters has a one year low of GBX 428.20 ($5.63) and a one year high of GBX 676 ($8.89). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 589.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 543.05. The stock has a market cap of $366.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34.

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 50.60 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) by GBX 3.30 ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Walters will post 4873.135705 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This is a boost from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy solutions worldwide. The company offers permanent, temporary, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

