Robert Wares Acquires 30,000 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Robert Wares acquired 30,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,991,330.

TSE OSK opened at C$3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.36. Osisko Mining Inc has a 12-month low of C$2.58 and a 12-month high of C$4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $811.10 million and a P/E ratio of -10.09.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Mining from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.10 price objective on Osisko Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.32.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.