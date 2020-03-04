Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 886 ($11.65) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 938 ($12.34).

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 690 ($9.08) in a research note on Monday. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 890 ($11.71).

LON:RR opened at GBX 624.20 ($8.21) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 662.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 717.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -4.98. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 619.74 ($8.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.10%.

In other Rolls-Royce Holding PLC news, insider Ruth Cairnie purchased 271 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, with a total value of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang purchased 146 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, with a total value of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Insiders have bought a total of 703 shares of company stock valued at $490,346 in the last ninety days.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

