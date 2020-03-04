Ron Farmer Acquires 2,500 Shares of Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Stock

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,450.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$89.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$101.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$98.70. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$88.24 and a 52 week high of C$106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10.28.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.2899995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 47.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CSFB reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$109.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$104.83.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.