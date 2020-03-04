Rona Segev-Gal Sells 10,000 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stock

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,524 shares in the company, valued at $828,028.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VRNS stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $93.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRNS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Varonis Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Varonis Systems from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.