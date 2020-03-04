Rosetta Stone’s (RST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Barrington Research currently has a $25.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RST. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Rosetta Stone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rosetta Stone in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of RST stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $415.51 million, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 0.11. Rosetta Stone has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $26.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rosetta Stone by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 16,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rosetta Stone

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications.

