Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 190 at Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.83) price objective (down previously from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 260 ($3.42)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 257.60 ($3.39).

Shares of LON:RBS opened at GBX 169.90 ($2.23) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 213.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 216.14. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

