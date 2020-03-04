Russell B. Rinn Acquires 5,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) EVP Russell B. Rinn purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $131,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,663.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

STLD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 43,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

