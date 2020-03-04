Sally Pitkin Buys 15,000 Shares of Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) Stock

Link Administration Holdings Ltd (ASX:LNK) insider Sally Pitkin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of A$70,800.00 ($50,212.77).

Shares of LNK stock opened at A$4.54 ($3.22) on Wednesday. Link Administration Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of A$4.50 ($3.19) and a 12-month high of A$7.90 ($5.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$6.14 and its 200 day moving average is A$5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.03.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Link Administration’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

About Link Administration

Link Administration Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled administration solutions to companies, large asset owners, and trustees in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Fund Administration; Corporate Markets; Technology and Innovation; and Link Asset Services.

