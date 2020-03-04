Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €97.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €95.57 ($111.13).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €95.66 ($111.23) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric has a 52 week low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 52 week high of €76.34 ($88.77). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €94.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €86.28.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.